Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.