Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

