Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $286,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

