Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,536,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 208,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kinder Morgan worth $290,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after buying an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

KMI stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 287.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

