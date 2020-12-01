Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.68. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

