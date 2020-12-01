Kinneret Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

