Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,339,577 shares of company stock worth $570,019,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $245.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

