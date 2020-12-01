Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.44.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $452.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.98 and its 200-day moving average is $342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $460.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

