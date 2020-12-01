Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $926,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $278,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

PBCT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

