Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.