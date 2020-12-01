Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 720,660 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.