Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Cigna by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.15 and its 200 day moving average is $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

