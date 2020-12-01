Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 898,430 shares of company stock worth $41,687,355. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.