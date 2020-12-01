Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 262 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

