Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 335 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

