Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 415 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,121,000 after purchasing an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after purchasing an additional 229,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,075 shares of company stock worth $41,972,167 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

