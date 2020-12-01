Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 433 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock worth $162,812,988. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

