Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 662 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.75. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.