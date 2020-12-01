Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,050 shares of company stock worth $6,536,846 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $726.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $792.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $729.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

