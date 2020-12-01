KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Cut by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,516,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,141,955 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 2.02% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $395,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

