Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 163 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $133.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

