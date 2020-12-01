Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after buying an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after buying an additional 316,008 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

