Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $256.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $269.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

