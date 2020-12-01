Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 17,716 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PD opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,308,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

