Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 32,209 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOS opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. SOS Limited has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited, through its subsidiaries, offers fin-tech and emergency rescue services. Its fin-tech business offers decisioning technology and marketing services for consumer credit market. The company also provides a range of emergency rescue services to its corporate and individual members. It also offers various types of membership cards to individual members in large corporations, such as SOS medical rescue card, SOS auto rescue card, SOS financial rescue card, and SOS life rescue card.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.