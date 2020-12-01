Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of AY stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.