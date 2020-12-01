Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

