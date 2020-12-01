Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

