Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 517 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 69.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $250.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.04. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

