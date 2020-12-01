Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,734.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.