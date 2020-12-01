Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 201,418 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 164,187 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

