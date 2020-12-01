Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.37. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

