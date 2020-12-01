Kore Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

