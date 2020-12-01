Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $263.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $712.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

