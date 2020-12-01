Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,407,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,890 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 297.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 194,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 145,897 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 231,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

