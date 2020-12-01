Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 133,233.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 631.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

