Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after acquiring an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

