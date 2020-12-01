Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,035.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

