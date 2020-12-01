Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,367.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Medtronic by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

NYSE MDT opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

