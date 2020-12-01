Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avangrid by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.