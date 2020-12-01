Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,851 shares of company stock valued at $124,486,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

