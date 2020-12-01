Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $272,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 60.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PLD stock opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

