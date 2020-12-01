Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $306,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,551,000 after buying an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $210.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.22.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 881,192 shares of company stock valued at $156,244,407. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

