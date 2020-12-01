Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.37. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.