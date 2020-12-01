Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.3% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $155.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average is $132.24.

About Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

