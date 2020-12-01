Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,079.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 81.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,288,883 shares of company stock valued at $87,078,843. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 143.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.