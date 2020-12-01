Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

