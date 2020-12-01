Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $609.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.62. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

