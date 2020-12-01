Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $48.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

