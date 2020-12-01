Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $75,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,642.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,303 shares of company stock worth $3,434,086 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

